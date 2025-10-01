President Erdoğan on F-35: "I reminded Trump that we had paid money"

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Wednesday attended the new legislative term reception at the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye (TBMM). Responding to journalists' questions there, Erdoğan shared important messages regarding his meeting with U.S. President Trump.

"WE ARE FOLLOWING WHAT WILL HAPPEN"



President Erdoğan drew attention to the payment made to the U.S. despite Türkiye being removed from the F-35 fighter jet program.

Referring to his meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump, Erdoğan said: "I reminded President Trump that we had paid money for the F-35 jets. We are following what will happen."



























