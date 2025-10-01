Ukraine claims Chernobyl confinement lost power after Russian shelling in Kyiv region

A view shows the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant during a tour to the Chernobyl zone (REUTERS File Photo)

Ukraine's Energy Ministry claimed Wednesday that Russian shelling damaged the energy infrastructure in the Kyiv region, causing a blackout at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant facilities in Slavutych.

It said voltage surges cut power to the New Safe Confinement structure, which isolates the destroyed fourth reactor of the plant and prevents radioactive releases.

"Currently, specialists are working to restore the power supply," according to a statement.

Russia did not respond to the accusation, and international verification is difficult due to the ongoing conflict.