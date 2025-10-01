'We are in a confrontation with Russia,' says French president

French President Emmanuel Macron arrives at an informal summit in the Danish parliament at Christiansborg Castle in Copenhagen, Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2025. (AP Photo)

French President Emmanuel Macron said that they are "in confrontation" with Russia following recent alleged airspace violations.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the EU leaders' meeting in Copenhagen, Macron said for several years Russia has been a "very aggressive actor" in the bloc's information space, particularly in the context of elections, multiplying cyberattacks, launching war in Ukraine, using the nuclear threat, and provoking in the airspace.

"The European response must be operational. That means there must be no weakness. I think we need to restate that anyone who violates European airspace is liable to face retaliation, because that is our right," Macron said.

He further reiterated the need to strengthen Europe's deterrence capabilities with long-range missile capabilities, European ballistic capabilities, and more solar and anti-drone defense systems.

SUSPECTED RUSSIAN SHADOW FLEET TANKER OFF FRENCH COAST



Macron spoke of "very serious mistakes committed" by the crew of an oil tanker spotted off the coast of Saint-Nazaire, following the opening of an investigation into the tanker suspected of being part of Russia's shadow fleet.

"There were very serious mistakes that were committed by this crew, which moreover justifies why the procedure is now becoming judicial," he said.

He, however, remained cautious about its possible involvement in the recent drone sightings in Denmark.

"It's under the control of our justice, and this is the best evidence of the fact that in the Baltic Sea, in the North Sea, in the Atlantic Ocean, in the Mediterranean Sea, you have a lot of vessels precisely being part of this shadow fleet," Macron further noted.

He also claimed that, according to their collective assessments, there are between 600 and 1,000 ships circulating like this.

An investigation has been opened into the oil tanker immobilized off Saint-Nazaire, the Brest prosecutor's office confirmed to broadcaster BFM TV on Wednesday.

The tanker, named "Pushpa" or "Boracay" and flying the Benin flag, is believed to belong to the Russian shadow fleet and is also suspected of being involved in recent drone sightings in Denmark.

The tanker departed from Russia on Sept. 20 and was scheduled to arrive in northwest India on Oct. 20, but has been anchored for several days off the Saint-Nazaire wind farm.

The investigation was opened for lack of documentation and refusal to comply with the authorities' instructions, according to French media.

The prosecutor's office told BFM TV that the offenses in question carry "at most and as the principal penalty, a sentence of up to one year in correctional prison and/or a fine of €150,000 ($176,300)."