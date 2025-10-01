US senator urges Trump to use Netanyahu ties to protect Gaza aid flotilla

US Senator Ed Markey on Wednesday called on President Donald Trump to intervene diplomatically to ensure the safety of the Global Sumud Flotilla, a group of civilian vessels carrying humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip.

"Trump should use his relationship with (Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu to protect the Global Sumud Flotilla," Markey said on US social media company X.

His remarks came after Israel intercepted the vessels as they approach the besieged Palestinian territory.

"These are peaceful civilian vessels bringing humanitarian aid to Gaza. Americans are on board, including from Massachusetts. We must resolve this crisis peacefully," Markey said.

The flotilla, loaded mainly with humanitarian aid and medical supplies, set sail at the end of August and was expected to reach Gaza's coast on Thursday morning under normal circumstances.

This marked the first time in years that more than 50 ships have sailed together toward Gaza, carrying 532 civilian supporters from over 45 countries to the enclave of 2.4 million Palestinians that has been under Israeli blockade for roughly 18 years.

Israel tightened the siege further on March 2 by closing all border crossings and blocking food, medicine, and aid, pushing Gaza into famine despite aid trucks piling up at its borders.

Tel Aviv has repeatedly warned the flotilla to turn back from its naval blockade of the Gaza Strip and change its course.

The Israeli army has killed over 66,100 Palestinians, most of them women and children, in Gaza since October 2023. The relentless bombardment has rendered the enclave uninhabitable and led to starvation and the spread of diseases.