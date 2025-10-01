Ireland says Israeli interception of Gaza aid flotilla 'very concerning'

The Irish foreign minister on Wednesday expressed concern over reports of Israeli interception of Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla, saying it is "a peaceful mission to shine a light on a horrific humanitarian catastrophe."

"I am keeping in close contact with my officials who are working on the ground and have also spoken with EU counterparts on the Global Sumud Flotilla," Simon Harris wrote on US social media company X.

His remarks came after the Global Sumud Flotilla announced Wednesday that live broadcasts were cut off from most of its ships as Israeli naval forces surrounded the vessels sailing toward Gaza to challenge a years-long blockade.

Harris labeled the interception "very concerning."

Organizers of the Global Sumud Flotilla said the interception occurred as Israeli warships blocked communications and moved to halt the convoy.

The International Committee for Breaking the Siege on Gaza (ICBSG) confirmed that Israeli forces stormed the ships Alma and Sirius.

Several activists posted videos on social media confirming that Israeli naval boats approached the convoy and ordered them to change course.

The flotilla, loaded mainly with humanitarian aid and medical supplies, set sail at the end of August and was expected to reach Gaza's coast on Thursday morning under normal circumstances.

This marked the first time in years that more than 50 ships have sailed together toward Gaza, carrying 532 civilian supporters from over 45 countries to the enclave of 2.4 million Palestinians that has been under Israeli blockade for roughly 18 years.