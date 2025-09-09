 Contact Us
Mbappe on the spot as France beat Iceland 2-1 in World Cup qualifier

Kylian Mbappe scored one and made another as 10-man France avoided a shock by battling back to scrape a 2-1 victory over Iceland in World Cup qualifying.

Published September 10,2025
France striker Kylian Mbappe scored one goal and set up another as the hosts came from behind to claim a fortunate 2-1 win against Iceland on Tuesday, maintaining their perfect start in World Cup qualifying Group D.

The result left Didier Deschamps's side top of the standings with six points from two games, three clear of Iceland. Ukraine and Azerbaijan have one point each after drawing 1-1 earlier on Tuesday.

Iceland's Andri Lucas Gudjohnsen thought he had grabbed a dramatic equaliser two minutes from time when he bundled the ball over the line, but VAR cancelled out the goal after replays showed he had pulled Ibrahima Konate's shirt.

Gudjohnsen had earlier punished a Michael Olise mistake to put Iceland ahead only for Mbappe to equalise with a penalty to level the score at the break, before laying on Bradley Barcola's winner just past the hour mark.

France played the last 20 minutes with 10 men after Aurelien Tchouameni was sent off for a reckless challenge, but they held firm to extend a 32-year run in which only Spain have beaten them at home in a World Cup qualifier.