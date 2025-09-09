Cowardly Israeli attack targets Hamas negotiators in Qatar

Qatar says Israeli strikes targeted Hamas officials' homes

The Israeli military says it has attacked the leadership of the Palestinian resistance organizationin the Gulf state of Qatar.sources confirmed to Al Jazeera that the attack targeted the organization's negotiation team.'s Foreign Ministry said it "strongly condemns the cowardly Israeli attack" on theleaders' residences in Doha, calling it "a blatant violation of international laws" that threatens "the security and safety of Qataris and residents."

Qatar on Tuesday condemned what it described as a "cowardly" Israeli strike targeting residential buildings housing members of Palestinian resistance group Hamas's political bureau.



"The State of Qatar strongly condemns the cowardly Israeli attack that targeted residential buildings housing several members of the Political Bureau of Hamas in the Qatari capital, Doha," Qatar's foreign ministry spokesman Majed al-Ansari said in a post on X.



Tuesday's strikes come less than two weeks after Israel's armed forces chief vowed to targed the group's leaders based abroad.



"Most of Hamas's leadership is abroad, and we will reach them as well," Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir said on August 31.



Along with the United States and Egypt, Qatar has led multiple rounds of efforts to end the Israel-Hamas war, which was sparked by the Palestinian fighters' unprecedented October 7, 2023 attack.



Despite sealing two temporary truces, the successive rounds of talks have failed to bring a lasting end to the war.