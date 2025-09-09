UN CHIEF CONDEMNS ISRAELS FLAGRANT VIOLATION OF QATARI SOVEREIGNTY

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday condemned Israel's strikes as a "flagrant violation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Qatar."

He said Qatar has been playing a very positive role to try and achieve a ceasefire in Gaza and the release of all hostages held by Hamas.

"All parties must work towards achieving a permanent ceasefire, not destroying it," Guterres told reporters.



On Tuesday, Israel launched an airstrike on senior Hamas leaders in the Qatari capital Doha, a move seen as a fresh blow to efforts for a Gaza ceasefire deal.



Explosions were heard in Doha, with plumes of smoke seen rising into the sky.









