News World Macron names defence minister Lecornu as new French prime minister

Macron names defence minister Lecornu as new French prime minister

French President Emmanuel Macron named Sebastien Lecornu as the country's new prime minister, his fifth in fewer than two years, Macron's office said on Tuesday.

DPA WORLD Published September 09,2025 Subscribe

French President Emmanuel Macron named defence minister Sébastien Lecornu as the country's new prime minister, the Élysée Palace said in a statement on Tuesday.



The 39-year-old, who has held several ministerial positions, is considered a close confidant of Macron.



The move came a day after prime minister François Bayrou lost a vote of confidence in the National Assembly, toppling his centre-right government.



Bayrou officially tendered his resignation on Tuesday in the wake of his resounding defeat in the National Assembly.



Bayrou had called the vote after failing to push through severe spending cuts, losing it with 364 deputies voting against him and just 194 backing him.



France is heavily indebted and faces urgent pressure to rein in public finances.



Bayrou had proposed cuts amounting to nearly €44 billion ($51.6 billion) for the coming year, including the abolition of two public holidays — a move that was widely rejected by both the public and lawmakers.



Lecornu will now consult with the political parties in the National Assembly to finalize the urgently needed budget, the statement from the Élysée Palace said.









