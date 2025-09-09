Qatar condemns Israeli strike on Doha as ‘state terrorism’

Qatar's Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani strongly condemned Tuesday's Israeli attack on Hamas leadership in Doha, describing it as "treacherous" and an act that "can only be defined as state terrorism."

Addressing a press conference in the Qatari capital, Sheikh Mohammed said the attack occurred during a meeting of Hamas leaders discussing the latest US proposal on Gaza ceasefire, underscoring that "Israel is working to sabotage every chance for peace."

The Qatari premier affirmed that Doha "will not tolerate any violation of its sovereignty and reserves the right to respond to this blatant attack."

"What Netanyahu is practicing is state terrorism aimed at destabilizing the region. He earlier said to reshape the Middle East, will he reshape the Gulf as well?"

The prime minister said Qatar was notified of the Israeli strike 10 minutes after the attack began. The White House earlier said the US administration had warned Qatar of the impending attack.