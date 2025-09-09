European powers condemn Israeli strikes on Qatar

Britain, France and Germany on Tuesday condemned Israel's air strikes on Doha targeting Hamas political leaders, with French President Emmanuel Macron calling them "unacceptable regardless of motive".

Macron made the comments on X, adding that "the war must not be allowed to spread in the region".

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said the attack risked "further escalation" in the volatile region.

"I condemn Israel's strikes on Doha... The priority must be an immediate ceasefire, the release of hostages, and a huge surge in aid into Gaza," Starmer posted on X.

He told Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani in a call that the Israeli attack "represents a flagrant violation of Qatar's sovereignty", according to a Downing Street spokesman.

"The prime minister underscored his gratitude at the indispensable role Qatar has played in trying to reach a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas," the spokesman added.

"He welcomed the Emir's determination to continue with peace talks and added that the UK stands ready to do everything possible to support his efforts."

In Berlin, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz also called the strikes "unacceptable" , his spokesman Stefan Kornelius said.

Merz "praised Qatar's mediation efforts to achieve a ceasefire in Gaza and the release of the hostages", Kornelius said.

"He said that today's Israeli attack, which violated Qatar's sovereignty and territorial integrity, was unacceptable.

"The war must not be allowed to spread to the entire region," he added.

- Ceasefire calls -

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul also condemned the attack, saying it "jeopardises all of our efforts to secure the release of the hostages".

"I urgently call for everything to be done now to finally bring about a ceasefire and allow the hostages to return to their families," he said in a statement.

Israel's strikes on Doha were the first of their kind in the Qatari capital.

Hamas said the strikes had killed six people, including the son of its top negotiator and a Qatari security officer, but that senior leaders had survived.

Responding to the condemnation from France and Britain, Netanyahu accused the critics of forgetting Hamas's deadly attack on Israel in October 2023.

"Much of the world, including much of the democratic world, or governments at least, have shamefully, shamefully forgotten October 7th," he said at a US embassy function in Jerusalem.

"But I don't forget, and Israel will never forget," Netanyahu added.

In Brussels, European Commission spokesman Anouar El Anouni said: "Today's airstrike by Israel against Hamas leaders in Doha breaches international law and Qatar's territorial integrity, and risks a further escalation of violence in the region."

Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on X voiced "Italy's support for all efforts to end the war in Gaza".

"Italy remains opposed to any form of escalation that could further aggravate the crisis in the Middle East," she said.









