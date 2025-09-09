Army takes control after Nepalese government ousted in mass protests

The Nepalese army took control on Tuesday night after two days of deadly protests, which left 20 people dead and ousted the elected government of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli.

The army "is operating all over the country," SetoPati news outlet reported.

Soldiers were deployed to maintain law and order as protesters vandalized public properties, as well as freed prisoners.

Earlier, the army chief, Gen. Ashok Raj Sigdel, called for calm and dialogue to solve the crisis in the Himalayan nation.

All airports have also been closed.

President Ramchandra Paudel is preparing to start the process to form a new government after he accepted the resignation of Oli amid deadly protests since Monday that killed at least 20 people.

Nearly 350 others were injured.

Nepal has seen dramatic events since Monday, after Oli banned social media, asking these multinational platforms to open their offices in the landlocked Himalayan nation.

The move triggered mass protests in the capital Kathmandu, with protesters storming public buildings and offices of political parties, as well as entering the parliament building before setting it on fire.

The protesters also set fire to the residences of top leaders, including the President's Office, as violent protests continued despite the government's announcement to lift the social media ban.









