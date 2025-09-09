FOLLOWING ISRAELS ATTACK ON DOHA, ERDOĞAN TELLS THANI TÜRKIYE WILL STAND BY QATAR BY ALL MEANS

Following Israel's attack on Doha, Erdoğan tells Thani Türkiye will stand by Qatar by all means

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al Thani on Tuesday discussed over the phone Israel's attack on Hamas negotiation delegation in Doha and joint steps to be taken in response, said Türkiye's Communications Directorate on Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

Erdoğan expressed his condolences over the loss of lives in the "heinous attack," adding that Ankara stands by the Qatari nation.

President Erdoğan condemned the attack, saying it "aims to deepen regional conflict and clearly violates the sovereignty of friendly ally Qatar."

The two leaders also reaffirmed their commitment to continue working together to stop massacres in Gaza, where Israel has killed more than 64,000 Palestinians since October 2023.

Israel's military said it conducted a "precise strike targeting the senior leadership" of the Palestinian group. The attack has drawn swift condemnation from across the region and beyond.