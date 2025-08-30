Putin says Russia-China ties at unprecedented high

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Saturday that relations between Russia and China have reached an "unprecedentedly high level," underscoring both economic and strategic dimensions of their partnership.

In an interview with China's Xinhua news agency, Putin noted that bilateral trade has grown by nearly $100 billion since 2021. "China is undoubtedly Russia's leading trading partner, while Russia has become China's fifth-largest foreign partner over the past year," he said.

He added that although trade is measured in dollars, settlements are now "almost entirely in national currencies," with the dollar and euro shares falling "to statistical error levels."

Putin stressed that Russia remains China's top supplier of oil and gas. He said cumulative gas deliveries via the Power of Siberia pipeline have surpassed 100 billion cubic meters since it began operations in 2019.

With the planned completion of the Far Eastern gas pipeline route in 2027, he said, Moscow's role as a key market for Chinese car exports and energy demands will further deepen bilateral ties.

"During my upcoming visit, we will certainly discuss further prospects for mutually beneficial cooperation," Putin said.

Beyond economics, Putin highlighted strategic coordination, calling Russia-China cooperation "a key factor in global politics." He pointed to their joint work at the UN and the Group of Friends in Defense of the UN Charter as platforms for strengthening the Global South.

Both nations advocate reforms to make the UN Security Council more democratic and reflective of current realities by including greater representation from Asia, Africa, and Latin America.

"We actively interact with China in BRICS to enhance its influence as one of the cornerstones of the international architecture," he said.

Putin also criticized Western sanctions, calling them discriminatory, and pressed for reforms of the IMF and World Bank. He outlined a shared vision with Beijing for "a new financial system" that is fair, open, and resistant to "neocolonial purposes."

Putin's four-day visit to China will begin on Sunday, at the invitation of President Xi Jinping. He will first attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Tianjin, then travel to Beijing for events commemorating the 80th anniversary of the victory over militarist Japan and the end of World War II, where he will be a guest of honor.