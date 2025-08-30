Türkiye's armed forces are stronger than they were nine years ago when the country defeated a coup attempt, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Saturday.

The Turkish Armed Forces now have greater deterrence capabilities, Erdoğan stated at the National Defense University War Colleges Commencement and Flag Handover Ceremony in the capital, Ankara.

He said that they will continue to support the Turkish Army in terms of personnel, training, equipment, and technological capabilities.

"Just this week, we made very important deliveries at (Turkish defense manufacturer) ASELSAN.

"We have delivered the Steel Dome systems, consisting of 47 vehicles, to our army. At TEKNOFEST Blue Homeland, we witnessed our naval strength up close," he noted.

Highlighting the military cooperation with Syria since the ouster of the Assad regime in December 2024, Erdoğan said Türkiye is expanding its cooperation with the neighboring Syria across a wide spectrum, including military training.

"I believe the strong bonds the visiting military personnel have established with our country and nation will hold a significant place in our shared future.

"We will always maintain contact with them," the Turkish president added, expressing hope for joint projects in the future.

The defeated military coup bid of 2016, in which 252 people were killed and 2,734 were wounded, was orchestrated by the terrorist group FETO.