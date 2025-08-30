News World Tel Aviv protesters call on Trump to 'make history' and end Gaza war

Tel Aviv protesters call on Trump to 'make history' and end Gaza war

Thousands demonstrated in Tel Aviv on Saturday for a swift end to the Gaza war and the release of hostages held by Hamas, with some urging U.S. President Donald Trump to help advance peace efforts.

DPA WORLD Published August 30,2025 Subscribe

Thousands of people demonstrated in Tel Aviv on Saturday in favour of a swift end to the Gaza war and the release of hostages held by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas, with some calling on US President Donald Trump to help peace efforts.



Protesters gathered in Hostages Square in the centre of the coastal city to call on the Israeli government to agree to a ceasefire deal and the release of the hostages.



Some family members of remaining hostages called on Trump to do everything in his power to free them, unfurling a large banner that read: "Trump, make history."



According to media reports, the Security Cabinet, headed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, is to meet again on Sunday.



A proposal for a ceasefire agreement that has already been approved by Hamas is not due to be discussed, according to the TV station N12.



"Tonight, the people of Israel received further proof that the Netanyahu government favours endless war over hostages, going completely against the will of the people, even though there is a real possibility of bringing the hostages home," the Hostages and Missing Families Forum said.



It has called for a further protest on Sunday.



The demonstrators also remembered six hostages killed near Rafah one year ago.



Demonstrators said that the example of those murdered a year ago showed that military pressure endangers hostages.











