Neves hat-trick steals show as PSG outclass Toulouse 6-3

Joao Neves netted a brilliant hat-trick as French champions Paris St Germain secured a crushing 6-3 Ligue 1 victory at Toulouse on Saturday in a match involving three penalties.

Portuguese midfielder Neves lit up the opening stages with spectacular strikes in the seventh and 14th minutes, before completing his treble with a powerful late shot to register PSG's sixth goal.

Bradley Barcola doubled PSG's lead in the ninth minute before Neves claimed his second, and Ousmane Dembele's penalty put PSG 4-0 up in the 31st minute.

Toulouse pulled one back through Charlie Cresswell before the break and PSG keeper Lucas Chevalier saved a twice-taken penalty from Cristian Casseres Jr.

PSG's fifth goal arrived in the 51st minute as Dembele converted his second spot-kick after Djibril Sidibe fouled Barcola before Neves completed his hat-trick.

Toulouse grabbed late consolation goals through Yann Gboho and Alexis Vossah but PSG comfortably held on for the win.





