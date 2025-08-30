Over 1,000 adults in Gaza diagnosed with malnutrition in 3 weeks amid Israeli siege

More than 1,000 Palestinian adults have been diagnosed with malnutrition in just three weeks, with hospitals in Gaza warning of collapse due to Israel's blockade and bombardment, health officials said Saturday.

Mohammed Abu Salmiya, director of Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, called the situation "catastrophic" and said medical facilities are overwhelmed with wounded and starving patients.

"Since three weeks ago, we have documented around a thousand cases of malnutrition in adults, and most of the patients and wounded are suffering from it," he told Anadolu.

A senior Palestinian health official has warned that Gaza's hospitals are facing an "escalating humanitarian disaster" as bombardment and blockade drive soaring rates of malnutrition and disease.

The crisis comes as Israel escalates airstrikes on Gaza City, declaring it a "dangerous combat zone" on Friday as part of a plan approved by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to reoccupy the enclave, beginning with its largest city.

Families are fleeing bombardment in the north and south toward Gaza's western neighborhoods, creating overcrowding that doctors say is fueling the spread of disease.

"We are seeing the spread of a contagious virus causing fever, headaches, and diarrhea," Abu Salmiya said. "Normally, its incubation period is around five days, but due to weak immunity from malnutrition, it now extends beyond two weeks. The lack of basic hygiene items like soap, shampoo, and clean water is accelerating the outbreak."

The Health Ministry said starvation has killed 332 Palestinians since Oct. 7, 2023, including 124 children. Ten people -- three of them children -- died in the past 24 hours alone.

Since the IPC (Integrated Food Security Phase Classification) formally declared famine in Gaza on Aug. 22, the ministry has recorded 54 additional deaths linked to hunger, including nine children.

Israel has shut all Gaza crossings to aid since March 2, leaving convoys stranded at the borders. Less than a fifth of the enclave's humanitarian needs are being met, according to local officials.

Israel's offensive has killed nearly 63,400 Palestinians since October 2023, devastating the enclave as famine spreads in the second year of genocide.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity. Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.