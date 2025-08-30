Israeli starvation policy in Gaza claims life of more Palestinian infant

The death of Palestinian infant Rania Ghabn on Saturday at Al-Rantisi Children's Hospital in Gaza City from severe malnutrition underscored the mounting toll of Israel's blockade and deliberate starvation policies, a medical source told Anadolu.

Doctors said the baby suffered severe malnutrition caused by prolonged deprivation of food and medicine as Israel continues to restrict aid while waging a genocidal campaign on the enclave for nearly two years.

Her case adds to the rising number of children and adults dying from hunger as famine tightens its grip on Gaza. Large aid stockpiles remain stuck on the Egyptian side of the Rafah crossing, blocked from entry by Israel.

The Palestinian Health Ministry reported Saturday that 332 people have so far died of starvation, including 124 children.

According to Gaza's government media office, only 14% of the aid needed to meet the population's needs enters the Strip, with much of it seized by gangs under Israeli protection.

Since March 2, Israel has closed all Gaza crossings to humanitarian shipments, worsening a famine already confirmed by the UN.

On Aug. 22, the UN Integrated Food Security Phase Classification said more than half a million people in Gaza are now in famine and warned it could spread to Deir al-Balah and Khan Younis in the coming weeks.

Israel's military campaign has killed nearly 63,400 Palestinians since October 2023. The offensive has devastated Gaza, where famine is spreading in the second year of genocide.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.