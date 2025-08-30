Police arrest 3 after violence at UK asylum hotel

Three men have been arrested following clashes at a protest over the housing of asylum seekers at the Bell Hotel in Epping, Northeast of London.

Essex Police said the arrests, made on Friday evening, were on suspicion of violent disorder, assaulting a police officer and drink driving.

Assistant Chief Constable Glen Pavelin said: "Protest is a democratic right, and we'll always do all we can to facilitate that, for every group seeking to make their voice heard."

"However, the right to protest does not include a right to commit crime and tonight a small number of people were arrested. Two officers sustained injuries which are thankfully not serious."

The demonstration came on the same day the UK government won a legal challenge to overturn a temporary injunction that would have blocked asylum seekers from being housed at the hotel.

Despite the Court of Appeal decision, at least 13 other councils are reported to be considering legal action over the use of hotels to accommodate asylum seekers, according to The Times.

They include four Labour-run authorities: Wirral, Stevenage, Tamworth and Rushmoor.

Further protests and counter-protests are scheduled across several towns and cities in England and Wales on Saturday, including Braintree, Luton, Nottingham, Portsmouth, Stockport and Barry.





