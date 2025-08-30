Real Madrid rally to beat Mallorca 2-1 despite three disallowed goals

Real Madrid recovered from a goal down to beat Mallorca 2-1 at the Bernabeu on Saturday as the home side made light of having three goals chalked off after VAR reviews to make it three wins out of three in La Liga this season.

Kylian Mbappe had a seventh-minute effort ruled out for offside, and 11 minutes later Mallorca took a shock lead when striker Vedat Muriqi muscled his way into the middle at a corner to steer the ball into the net.

Madrid struck back with two quick goals, Arda Guler heading the equaliser in the 37th minute and Vinicius Jr. putting them ahead a minute later. They were denied a third goal in first-half stoppage time when Mbappe was again found to be offside.

Guler also had an effort ruled out 10 minutes after the break when a VAR review found him guilty of handball, and Real needed a goalline clearance from Alvaro Carreras to secure the three points.







