1 more Israeli soldier killed, 9 others wounded in Gaza - military

An Israeli soldier was killed and nine others were injured during fighting in the northern and southern Gaza Strip, the army said on Saturday.

A military statement said a soldier from the 6036 logistics unit of the 36th Division was killed in southern Gaza.

A preliminary investigation found that the soldier was killed by a bullet fired accidentally by another soldier, the army said.

It added that two other soldiers from the Golani Brigade sustained minor injuries in an operational incident that took place Friday in Khan Younis, southern Gaza.

Army Radio said seven more soldiers were wounded on Friday night after their armored personnel carrier ran over an explosive device on the outskirts of Gaza City.

Israel's public broadcaster KAN said one of the soldiers sustained moderate injuries while the remaining six were lightly wounded.

On late Friday, Israeli media reported that fierce battles, accompanied by airstrikes and heavy artillery fire, took place in Gaza City's outer neighborhoods as Israel attempts to occupy the city.

According to military figures, at least 900 Israeli soldiers have been killed and 6,213 others injured in Gaza since October 2023.

Israel's current attacks are part of Operation Gideon 2, approved by Defense Minister Israel Katz on Aug. 21, to occupy Gaza City. The operation continues with large-scale attacks that began two weeks ago in the Zeitoun neighborhood.

Israel has killed nearly 63,400 Palestinians in Gaza since October 2023. The military campaign has devastated the enclave, which is facing famine.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.