Putin to promote new world order on China trip

On the eve of his four-day visit to China, President Vladimir Putin said in an interview published Saturday that he intends to renew his push for a multipolar world order.

Published August 30,2025

His meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in the city of Tianjin to the south-east of Beijing should lead to "additional powerful momentum" in the creation of this world order, Putin told China's Xinhua state news agency.



He did not mention the United States, Ukraine and Moscow's "special military operation" to conquer its neighbouring country in the long-format interview published on the Kremlin's website.



However, Putin has repeatedly spoken in favour of ending US dominance of world affairs. In the interview, he also noted the weakening the dollar. Russia and China, for example, have almost completely switched their trade to their national currencies.



He also sees strengthening the Global South, led by the BRICS countries – originally Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, with new members joining - as an essential part of a new world order.



According to the Kremlin, Putin is scheduled to hold talks in China with numerous leaders, including those from India, Türkiye, Iran, Serbia and Pakistan.



The summit, which is due to run from August 31 to September 1, will be the largest since the SCO was founded 24 years ago to combat terrorism and deepen economic cooperation, according to Beijing.



China, the current chair country, expects representatives from 20 countries and 10 organizations to attend.



The SCO now has 10 member states. In addition to the founders Russia, China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, it also includes India, Pakistan, Iran since 2023 and Belarus since 2024.



As he made clear, Putin's main concern in China is to strengthen relations with Russia's key trading partner.



China is Russia's most important customer for oil and gas. Russia uses the revenue to finance its war against Ukraine and also benefits from Chinese goods needed for the manufacture of weapons.



The Kremlin describes Putin's visit to China as unprecedented in terms of its length and the scope of meetings and topics covered.



Commentators in Moscow see the trip as further evidence of Russia's pivot away from the West and its "boundless friendship" with China.



Moscow and Beijing also note that the US has not succeeded in driving a wedge between them. Putin will also be Xi's leading guest at a military parade in Beijing on September 3.











