ZELENSKYY SAYS HES OPEN TO ONE-ON-ONE TALKS WITH PUTIN

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Monday that he is open to holding a bilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss an end to the war before moving to a trilateral format that could involve the US and European leaders.

"As I said, we are ready for any formats at the leadership level, because only at the leadership level can we resolve all those complex, painful issues," Zelenskyy told reporters in Washington, according to the Ukrainian news agency RBC-Ukraine.

"Therefore, I confirmed, and I was supported by all European leaders, that we are ready for a bilateral meeting with Putin, and after that, I expect a trilateral meeting," he added.

Zelenskyy also announced that security guarantees for his country will be formalized within 7 to 10 days and include a US weapons package worth $90 billion.

"Security guarantees will probably be advertised with our partners, and there will be more and more details…All this will be on paper, somehow formalized in the next week, 10 days," he said.

He stressed that the weapons package centers on "primarily aircraft, air defense systems, etc.," cited by Interfax-Ukraine.

Zelenskyy also highlighted that territorial issues will be on the agenda in direct talks with Putin, noting he had the chance to discuss the matter with US President Donald Trump and his team using maps for the first time, "without reading on pieces of paper."

His remarks came after Trump hosted him and leaders of European countries at the White House, where they discussed next steps in diplomatic efforts to end the conflict.

Among the officials who participated in the talks Monday were UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Finnish President Alexander Stubb.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte also took part.

After the meeting, Trump announced on his social media platform Truth Social that he called Putin.

"At the conclusion of the meetings, I called President Putin, and began the arrangements for a meeting, at a location to be determined, between President Putin and President Zelenskyy. After that meeting takes place, we will have a Trilat, which would be the two Presidents, plus myself," he wrote.

"Again, this was a very good, early step for a War that has been going on for almost four years," he added.





