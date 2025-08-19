Türkiye has sent over 101,000 tons of humanitarian aid to Gaza

As the Gaza Strip has suffered from years of Israeli attacks and blockades, Türkiye has sent a total of 101,271 tons of emergency humanitarian aid materials to Gaza, Türkiye's Communications Directorate announced in a Tuesday post on Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

It said that under the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Türkiye has been the voice of Gaza on all international platforms, making urgent calls to the world.

It also noted Türkiye's intense efforts to send aid to Gaza, which has been under blockade for many years, and to stand by the innocent people of Gaza, who have been left to face death by hunger and famine under Israeli attacks.

In response to the humanitarian crisis caused by Israel's attacks on Gaza, Türkiye immediately mobilized via its Foreign Ministry, Interior Ministry, Health Ministry, Disaster and Emergency Management Agency, Turkish Red Crescent, and various NGOs, maintaining uninterrupted humanitarian assistance to the Palestinian people.

Türkiye has sent aid via 16 ships and 14 aircraft, including 281,238 personal care kits, 550 tons of hygienic supplies, 1,451 generators, forklifts, three mobile kitchens, 351 temporary shelter containers, 25,180 tents, 113,608 blankets, 19,798 sleeping bags, 151,455 shelter items, 25,729 tons of food, 65,273 tons of flour, 3,171 tons of drinking water, 469,486 pieces of clothing, and 1,083 toy sets.

Türkiye has also established eight field hospitals, sent 53 ambulances and 247.5 tons of medical supplies, and carried out the evacuation of 430 patients and 450 accompanying individuals from Gaza to Türkiye via nine aircraft.

In addition, Türkiye has provided $7.5 million in financial assistance to Gaza through the Turkish Red Crescent and Disaster and Emergency Management Agency.