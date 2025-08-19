Türkiye to host NATO Summit in July 2026

 Contact Us
Published August 19,2025
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte announced Tuesday that Türkiye will host the 2026 NATO Summit on July 7-8 in Ankara.

"NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte announced today that the 2026 NATO Summit will be held on 7 and 8 July 2026 at the Beştepe Presidential Compound (Külliye) in Ankara, Türkiye," the alliance announced in a written statement.

In the statement, Rutte thanked Türkiye for hosting the next summit.

"I want to thank Türkiye for hosting this important meeting. Türkiye has been a strong NATO ally for more than 70 years, making invaluable contributions to our shared security. At our next summit, leaders will continue to make NATO a stronger, fairer and more lethal alliance, ready to respond to the critical challenges to our security," he said.

The 2025 NATO Summit took place in The Hague, Netherlands, on June 24-25 where the member states pledged to allocate 5% of GDP annually by 2035 to meet both core defense requirements and broader security needs.