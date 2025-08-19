Turkish President Erdoğan, NATO chief discuss latest developments in peace process between Ukraine, Russia

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte on Tuesday evening discussed the latest developments in the peace process between Russia and Ukraine in a call made by Rutte, said Türkiye's Communications Directorate on Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

"NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte called President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on his way back from a summit with the US President (Donald Trump) and EU leaders," said the directorate.

Erdoğan and Rutte agreed on close coordination and Türkiye's key role in the Ukraine peace process, "as one of NATO's most important" members, said the statement.

The Turkish president and Rutte also underscored Ankara's important role in Black Sea security.

During the call, the two leaders also discussed viable and sustainable security guarantees.