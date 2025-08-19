‘We have no lessons to learn’: France slams Netanyahu for accusing Macron of antisemitism

France's Minister for European Affairs Benjamin Haddad slammed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday after he accused President Emmanuel Macron of antisemitism.

"I'm telling you that this is a matter that should not be instrumentalized, on which we must be united, we must be extremely firm, and France has no lessons to learn in the fight against antisemitism," Haddad told broadcaster BFM TV.

He noted that Macron and his government have always been "extremely committed against antisemitism."

It came after Netanyahu accused Macron, in a letter to the French head of state, of fueling antisemitism in France by calling for international recognition of Palestine.

In the letter obtained by French media, Netanyahu also urges Macron to tackle antisemitism in France, setting a deadline of the Jewish New Year on Sept. 23.

Macron confirmed in July that France would recognize Palestine at the UN General Assembly in September.