Turkish foreign minister, US secretary of state discuss outcomes of meeting on Ukraine

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Tuesday discussed outcomes of the meeting in Washington between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and other leaders from Europe, said Turkish diplomatic sources.

In a phone call, they also discussed the outcomes of US President Donald Trump's meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska on Aug. 15, according to the sources.

They addressed possible steps in the future to end the war between Russia and Ukraine, with Fidan expressing Türkiye's readiness to provide all kinds of support to achieve a just and lasting peace.

The two officials agreed on the need to stop the killing between the two warring nations, according to a statement by the US State Department spokesperson Tommy Pigott.

The pair also discussed ongoing ceasefire talks in the Gaza Strip, where Israel has killed more than 62,000 Palestinians since October 2023.

Noting that a lasting ceasefire is needed without delay, Fidan underlined the urgent and uninterrupted delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza.

Discussing developments in Syria, where the Baath Party regime ended in December after 61 years, the top diplomats highlighted the importance of Syria's peace, unity and territorial integrity. A new transitional administration led by President Ahmad al-Sharaa was formed in January.

Several regional issues were also discussed, including the recent peace deal between Armenia and Azerbaijan brokered by the US on Aug. 8, and Iran's nuclear program, said Pigott.























