Argentine groups file genocide case against Netanyahu

According to reports in the Argentine press, the Mothers of the Plaza de Mayo Founding Line, the Service for Peace and Justice (Serpaj), Families of the Disappeared and Detained for Political Reasons, and the Argentine Human Rights League have filed a criminal complaint in court, alleging that Netanyahu has committed "genocide, war crimes, and crimes against humanity."

The complaint states that during Netanyahu's visit to Argentina from September 7-10, President Javier Milei will also be a partner in this criminal policy. It was emphasized that the Israeli government's systematic policy of destruction against the Palestinian people and its violation of the right to life, human dignity, and the right of peoples to self-determination.

The complaint included the following statements: "The Argentine people and human rights organizations have personally experienced what mass crimes mean. Since the occupation of Gaza, tens of thousands of people have lost their lives as a result of bombardments by Israeli forces. More than a million people have been displaced. The Israeli government has blocked the entry of medicine, food, and humanitarian aid. Israel's blockade is negatively affecting all of Gaza."

It was also noted that the criminal complaint filed against Netanyahu in the criminal court is supported by many human rights organization representatives, including Nobel Peace Prize laureate Adolfo Perez Esquivel. Most recently, on August 12, the Association of State Employees (ATE) and the Association of Children for Identity and Justice Against Oblivion and Silence (H.I.J.O.S.) filed a criminal complaint in a federal court in the capital, Buenos Aires, demanding the arrest of Netanyahu for alleged "war crimes" and "genocide" against Palestine.