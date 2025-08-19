Protesters in Paris denounce genocide, organized famine in Gaza

Many protesters gathered Monday at Place Saint-Michel in Paris to denounce the genocide and organized famine in Gaza.

The protesters gathered in response to a call by the France Palestine Solidarity Association (AFPS) for a demonstration under the slogan: "Stop the genocide in Gaza and the organized famine! Sanctions against Israel!"

"Let us denounce the complicity of the French government and the European Union, who refuse to impose a ceasefire and put in place sanctions, thus allowing Israel to continue to violate international law day after day, with complete impunity!" the association wrote in its written call to protests.

The group emphasized the urgent need to save Palestinians from massacres and famine, while calling for resumption of Gaza students' admissions and for international sanctions on Israel.

"Words are no longer enough, the French government must take political, diplomatic and economic sanctions against Israel now and stop attacking those who denounce the ongoing genocide and Israel's crimes!" they also noted in their statement.

Israel has killed more than 62,000 Palestinians in Gaza since October 2023. The military campaign has devastated the enclave, which is facing a famine.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.