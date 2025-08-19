UN chief urges action to protect aid workers on World Humanitarian Day

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday called for a stronger global action to protect humanitarian workers, warning that lifesaving aid is increasingly under threat as attacks on aid workers reach record levels.

In a video statement marking World Humanitarian Day, Guterres said humanitarian workers are "the last lifeline for over 300 million people caught in conflict or disaster," but face growing dangers and shrinking resources.

"Last year, at least 390 aid workers-a record high-were killed across the world," he said, citing violence in the Gaza Strip, Sudan, Myanmar and other conflict zones.

Stressing that international law is clear and binding, Guterres said: "Humanitarians must be respected and protected. They can never be targeted."

Despite governments pledging action and the Security Council outlining measures to safeguard aid workers, Guterres said "red lines are crossed with impunity" and what is missing is "political will-and moral courage."

He further urged states to invest in the safety of aid workers, halt arms flows to parties violating international law, strengthen accountability, and bring perpetrators to justice.

"An attack on humanitarians is an attack on humanity," Guterres affirmed, calling on the world to "#ActForHumanity."