France criticized over police summons for pro-Palestinian lawmaker

The French government is facing renewed criticism over what opponents call a campaign to muzzle pro-Palestinian voices after an EU parliamentarian was summoned by police on allegations of "terrorist propaganda."

Emma Fourreau said on US social media company X on Wednesday that she had been called in over a post referring to Georges Abdallah, the Lebanese activist and former militant released in July after 41 years in French prison and deported to Lebanon.

"Those who give voice to Palestine continue to be criminalized, just like our struggle: we will not be silenced," she wrote.

The summons comes amid mounting criticism from rights groups, which say French authorities have intensified restrictions on pro-Palestinian expression since October 2023, including bans on demonstrations and prosecutions under broad anti-terrorism laws.

Palestinian-French MEP Rima Hassan asked on US social media company X: "How many more French people will be continually summoned to the police on charges of terrorist propaganda in order to provide unconditional support to Israel?"

Aly Diouara, a French MP from the left-wing France Unbowed party, also criticized the decision, writing: "Without a doubt, France is the only country in Europe that summons political leaders, trade union officials, or activists to the police station with such energy and humiliation for opposing the genocide in Gaza."

He tagged other politicians and union leaders — including Hassan — who have faced similar questioning.

Fourreau was also among the passengers aboard the Hanzala, an aid ship that left July 20 to deliver humanitarian supplies to Gaza. The vessel was intercepted by Israeli forces in international waters on July 26, with all passengers detained before being expelled.