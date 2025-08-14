Released Israeli hostages urge Trump to secure prisoner deal, end Gaza war

Six former Israeli hostages and the widow of another have appealed to US President Donald Trump to intervene to secure an immediate agreement for the release of all remaining captives in Gaza and end the war in the enclave, local media reported.

In a recorded video message, the seven speakers warned that Israel's new plan to fully reoccupy Gaza and expand military operations "puts each and every one of them (hostages) in very great danger," according to The Times of Israel news outlet.

Their appeal came a day after Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir approved the "main framework" of the reoccupation plan, which includes targeting the al-Zeitoun area in Gaza City.

The plea also coincided with a Thursday report by the daily Yedioth Ahronoth that Trump may visit Israel in September.

"President Trump, you have the power to make history, to be the president of peace who ended the war. End the suffering and bring every hostage home," they addressed the US president.

They voiced confidence in Trump's ability to reach an immediate comprehensive deal to free all 50 remaining hostages and end the Gaza war.

"Your leadership and your courage gave us back our lives and our families. We are here today because you chose to act. 50 hostages are still there," they said.

The former hostages in the video were identified as Naama Levy, Ohad Ben Ami, Doron Steinbrecher, Sasha Troufanov, Arbel Yehud, and Yair Horn, along with Michal Lobanov, the widow of Alex Lobanov, who was killed in Gaza in August 2024.

- Protests in Tel Aviv

The plea came as Israeli protesters blocked the central Ayalon Highway in Tel Aviv, demanding a prisoner swap with Palestinian resistance factions that would secure the release of all captives in Gaza, the public broadcaster KAN reported.

According to the broadcaster, the demonstrators shut down the key roadway, which links northern and southern Tel Aviv, urging the government to finalize a deal to free all captives, even if it comes at the cost of ending the war in Gaza.

Organizers said in a statement that blocking the Ayalon Highway marked "the starting whistle for a week of protest activities," beginning next Sunday with a general strike called by families of those held in Gaza.

Opposing Israel's plan to reoccupy Gaza over what they see as risks to their relatives' lives in Gaza, families of hostages and fallen soldiers say they will stage a nationwide general strike on Aug. 17, disrupting daily life with participation from businesses and universities, according to the Israeli media.

On Monday, the Israel Hayom daily reported that several Israeli companies have agreed to join the planned strike and disrupt economic activity to press for a deal to get all captives freed.

Israeli authorities estimate that 50 hostages remain in Gaza, including 20 alive. More than 10,800 Palestinians are held in Israeli prisons, where many face torture, starvation, and medical neglect that has caused multiple deaths, according to Palestinian and Israeli human rights and media reports.

Israel is facing mounting condemnation for its genocidal war on Gaza, where it has killed nearly 61,800 people since October 2023.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.