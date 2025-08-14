Trump: Peace is possible between Putin and Zelensky

President Donald Trump expressed optimism on Thursday about the possibility of peace between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

"We have a meeting with President Putin tomorrow. I think it's going to be a good meeting," Trump told reporters. "But the more important meeting will be the second one we're planning."

"We're going to have a meeting with President Putin, President Zelensky, myself, and maybe some European leaders. Maybe not. We'll see," Trump said.







