UK student interrupts live BBC interview with call to ‘Free Palestine’

A British A-Level student used a live BBC broadcast on results day to call for a "Free Palestine" and accuse the broadcaster of complicity in "genocide" in Gaza before being cut off by the presenter.

The interview in Liverpool has gone viral, praised by supporters as an act of youth activism amid growing global condemnation of Israel's assault on the enclave.

Appearing briefly caught off guard, the presenter interjected: "We're here to talk about A-Level results… Gaza is a whole different subject…" — a response that has drawn online criticism of the BBC's handling of complaints over its coverage of the Israeli war on Gaza.

On US social media company X, viewers commended the student's intervention. One user wrote: "100% grade for ethics," while another called them "fearless and smart… humanity actually might still have hope for a better future."

The Israeli army has continued its war on the Gaza Strip since October 2023 despite international calls for a ceasefire, killing more than 61,700 Palestinians in what has been described as the second year of genocide in Gaza.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel is also facing a genocide case at the International Court of Justice over its actions in the enclave.