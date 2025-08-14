News Diplomacy Erdoğan, NATO chief Rutte discuss Russia-Ukraine war over phone

Agencies and A News DIPLOMACY Published August 14,2025

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held a phone call with NATO Secretary-General Rutte on the Russia-Ukraine war.



Erdoğan told NATO chief Rutte that Türkiye is closely following the Trump-Putin meeting set for Friday in Alaska.







