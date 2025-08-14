Trump on Alaska Summit: 'ı believe we will make a deal with Putin'

President Donald Trump said on Thursday he thinks Russian President Vladimir Putin will make a deal and that threats of sanctions against Russia probably played a role in Moscow seeking a meeting.

Trump, in an interview on Fox News radio, also said he has three locations in mind for a follow-up meeting with Putin and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky.



Trump said any deal on ending Russia's invasion of Ukraine would come at a second, three-way meeting involving Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky, rather than at Friday's Alaska summit with Russia's President Vladimir Putin.

"The second meeting is going to be very, very important, because that's going to be a meeting where they make a deal. And I don't want to use the word 'divvy' things up. But you know, to a certain extent, it's not a bad term, okay?" Trump told Fox News Radio.



