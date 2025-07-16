UN Security Council to convene for emergency meeting on Israeli attacks on Syria

The UN Security Council (UNSC) is set to hold an emergency session on Thursday following Israeli airstrikes on the Suwayda region and Damascus in Syria.

According to information obtained by Anadolu on Wednesday, the emergency session was requested by the permanent mission of Syria at the UN and is endorsed by Algeria, who is a current member of the council.

The meeting is expected to take place on Thursday afternoon.

Israel launched airstrikes Wednesday on Damascus, targeting Syria's Defense Ministry and areas near the presidential palace.

The strikes came as Israel resumed attacks in southern Syria's Suwayda province, warning it will continue unless Syrian forces withdraw.

The Syrian army had deployed troops to the area to restore order after clashes between armed Druze and Bedouin groups killed at least 30 people.

The Israeli army claims the operations are aimed at protecting the Druze minority.