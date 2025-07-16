Syria calls on UN Security Council to intervene to stop Israeli assaults

A youth rides a bicycle in front of the heavily damaged Syrian army and defence ministry headquarters complex in Damascus, following Israeli strikes on July 16, 2025. (AFP Photo)

Syria called on Wednesday for immediate intervention by the UN Security Council to stop the ongoing Israeli attacks on the country.

In a statement, the Foreign Ministry denounced the Israeli attacks on the capital Damascus and Suwayda in southern Syria as "a flagrant violation of the UN Charter and international humanitarian law."

It called on the international community, especially the UN Security Council, "to assume its responsibilities and take urgent and concrete measures to put an end to the repeated Israeli aggression against the territory of a sovereign state and UN member."