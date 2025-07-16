UN chief 'alarmed' by Israeli strikes on Syria; condemns violence against civilians

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres voiced concern about Israel's airstrikes in southern Syria, his spokesman Stephane Dujarric said Wednesday, as the UN chief condemned violence against civilians.

Guterrres "is alarmed by the continued escalation of violence in Suweida, a Druze-majority area, which has reportedly claimed the lives of hundreds of people, including civilians, and injured and displaced many more," Dujarric told reporters.

"He unequivocally condemns all violence against civilians, including reports of arbitrary killings and acts that fan the flames of sectarian tensions and rob the people of Syria of their opportunity for peace and reconciliation after fourteen years of brutal conflict," he added.

Extending his "heartfelt" condolences to all Syrians, Guterres reiterated his demand for an immediate de-escalation of violence and measures to restore calm and facilitate humanitarian access.

Guterres "further condemns Israel's escalatory airstrikes on Suweida, Daraa and in the center of Damascus, as well as reports of the IDF's redeployment of forces in the Golan," Dujarric said, urging an immediate cessation of all violations of Syria's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Israel launched airstrikes Wednesday on Damascus, targeting Syria's Defense Ministry and areas near the presidential palace.

The strikes came as Israel resumed attacks in southern Syria's Suwayda province, warning it will continue unless Syrian forces withdraw.

The Syrian army had deployed troops to the area to restore order after clashes between armed Druze and Bedouin groups killed at least 30 people.

The Israeli army claims the operations are to protect the Druze minority.