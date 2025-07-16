Trump says there is 'good news' on Gaza as he prepares to meet Qatari premier

US President Donald Trump said Wednesday that there is "good news" on Gaza as he prepares to sit down with Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim bin Jaber Al Thani at the White House.

"We have some good news on Gaza and good news on a couple of things that we're working on at a very high level, but you've done a fantastic job," Trump told his envoy for the Middle East Steve Witkoff during a White House bill signing event.

The president did not offer further details, but the comments come as he prepares to host Sheikh Mohammed for dinner at the White House. The event is currently listed as closed press, but past dinners have been opened to the press for brief remarks in the past.

The dinner comes amid ongoing negotiations for a ceasefire in the besieged Gaza Strip.

Israeli media reported Tuesday that there has been "dramatic progress" over the past 24 hours in indirect negotiations being hosted in Qatar between Israel and Hamas.

The talks started July 6 in the Qatari capital of Doha, as negotiators seek to reach an agreement that includes a ceasefire and a prisoner exchange between the parties.

"The road to a deal is now paved," Israel's Channel 13 said, citing an unnamed Israeli official involved in the negotiations.

The official claimed that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has approved "additional flexibility" regarding the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza, allowing the talks to move forward.

Since Oct. 7, 2023, Israel has waged a devastating military campaign in Gaza, killing nearly 58,500 people, mostly women and children. Over 10,000 are still missing, and hundreds of thousands have been displaced, amid widespread famine.

Israel estimates that around 50 hostages are still held in Gaza, 20 of whom are presumed alive.

In contrast, Israel holds more than 10,800 Palestinians in its prisons, many of whom face reported torture, starvation, and medical neglect, according to both Palestinian and Israeli human rights organizations.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.