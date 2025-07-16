Turkish foreign minister expresses concern over Israeli attack on Syria

Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Wednesday expressed concern over Israel's attacks that targeted southern Syria and the capital Damascus in a phone call with his Syrian counterpart Hassan al-Shaibani, Turkish diplomatic sources said.

Fidan said Israel's attacks targeting southern Syria and Damascus are a cause for concern.

He urged that the interventions threatening regional security and efforts to establish stability in Syria should end immediately.

Fidan also underscored the importance of all relevant parties making efforts to restore peace in Syria.

Israel launched airstrikes on Damascus on Wednesday, targeting Syria's Defense Ministry and areas near the presidential palace.

The strikes came as Israel resumed attacks in southern Syria's Suwayda province, warning they will continue unless Syrian forces withdraw.

The Syrian army had deployed troops to the area to restore order after clashes between armed Druze and Bedouin groups killed at least 30 people.

The Israeli army claims the operations are meant to protect the Druze minority.