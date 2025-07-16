Italy urges end to violence in Syria, efforts toward stability

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani voiced concern Wednesday about clashes in Syria, urging all parties to work toward ending the violence and restoring stability.

"I am following with concern the clashes in Syria," Tajani wrote on X.

He urged all sides to commit to halting the violence, underlining the importance of protecting communities and civilians.

"We hope for the commitment of all parties to end the violence," he said.

"We are working together with our partners to quickly contribute to an agreement that can ensure stability and the protection of all communities and the civilian population present in Syria."

Israel launched airstrikes Wednesday on Damascus, targeting the Defense Ministry and areas near the presidential palace.

The strikes came as Israel resumed attacks in the southern Suwayda province, warning it will continue unless Syrian forces withdraw.

The Syrian army had deployed troops to the area to restore order after clashes between armed Druze and Bedouin groups that killed at least 30 people.

The Israeli army claims the operations are to protect the Druze minority.