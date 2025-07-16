Son of Azerbaijani diaspora leader detained in Yekaterinburg

The son of Mutevalla Shikhlinski, leader of the Azerbaijani diaspora in Yekaterinburg, was detained on Wednesday on suspicion of using violence against a public official, according to his attorney Igor Putinsev.

Speaking to Russia's state-run news agency TASS, Putinsev said the court would review a request for preventive measures against Shikhlinski.

"We have confirmed information from the investigative committee (that) my client has indeed been taken into custody," he stated.

Putinsev clarified that criminal proceedings were initiated over allegations that Shikhlinski committed acts of violence against a law enforcement officer.

According to preliminary reports, Shikhlinski allegedly inflicted bodily harm on a member of the National Guard while attempting to intervene in the arrest of his father.

Mutevalla Shikhlinski, who owns significant real estate assets, including commercial properties, has faced investigations related to organized crime activities dating back to the early 2000s.

The situation has heightened tensions between Russia and Azerbaijan, leading to mutual accusations and countermeasures, including the detention of Russian journalists by Azerbaijani authorities.





