Görgün indicated that at the center of the Steel Dome's command‑and‑control architecture is an AI-supported system through which all components communicate via a shared air picture, stating: 'Thanks to this structure, when a threat is detected, the most appropriate intervention scenario is created and promptly communicated to the relevant unit. The decision‑support framework plays a critical role in terms of speed and accuracy. In this system, not only human decisions but also AI‑based algorithms are put into action.