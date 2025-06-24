UN is removing some international staff from Iran, spokesperson says

The United Nations is moving some of its international staff and their dependents out of Iran temporarily due to safety concerns, a U.N. spokesperson said on Tuesday, after Israel ordered new military strikes on Tehran.

"The U.N. has decided to temporarily move some non-programme critical international personnel as well as the dependents of international personnel," Alessandra Vellucci, Director of United Nations Information Service in Geneva, told reporters.

She declined to comment on how many people were affected.