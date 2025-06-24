Trump says he does not want regime change in Iran, as it would cause 'chaos'

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to media ahead of boarding Marine One to depart to attend the NATO Summit in The Hague, Netherlands, from the South Lawn at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., June 24, 2025. (REUTERS)

US President Donald Trump said he does not favor regime change in Iran, warning that such a shift would cause "chaos," Sky News reported Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One en route to a NATO summit in The Hague, Trump said he does not wish to see regime change in Iran, arguing the transition would "make chaos."

The statement represents a shift from Trump's former position, when over the weekend he suggested he was open to the idea of regime change in Iran, arguing that the current government hinders the country's development.

"It's not politically correct to use the term, 'Regime Change,' but if the current Iranian Regime is unable to MAKE IRAN GREAT AGAIN, why wouldn't there be a Regime change??? MIGA!!!" he wrote Sunday on social media.

White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt had reinforced that stance, telling Fox News that "the president believes the Iranian people can control their own destiny."

The new comments follow tensions after US strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities and Iran's retaliatory attacks on an American base in Qatar.

TRUMP 'FIRM AND DIRECT' WITH NETANYAHU ABOUT CEASEFIRE



Trump spoke to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and was "exceptionally firm and direct" about sustaining the ceasefire, a White House source told CNN.

The president became increasingly angry as he believes Israel and Iran were violating the agreement, sources told CNN.

Trump earlier warned Israel against bombing Iran, calling potential strikes a "major violation" of the ceasefire he announced earlier.

"ISRAEL. DO NOT DROP THOSE BOMBS. IF YOU DO IT IS A MAJOR VIOLATION. BRING YOUR PILOTS HOME, NOW!" Trump wrote on Truth Social.

The warning came after Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz ordered strikes on Tehran, claiming Iran violated the truce.