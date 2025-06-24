Iranian president expresses readiness to resolve disputes with US within international framework

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian expressed his country's readiness Tuesday to resolve disputes with the US based on an international framework.

Iranian state television said Pezeshkian held phone talks with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, United Arab Emirates (UAE) President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

"We hope that negotiations between Iran and the US will begin soon and lead to a positive outcome," Pezeshkian was quoted in his call with bin Salman.

Iran seeks fair and reasonable agreements within the framework of international law -- agreements that ensure the inalienable rights of the Iranian people and contribute to regional stability and development, he said.

"We have no demands beyond our rightful entitlements and welcome any support from friendly and brotherly nations in resolving these matters," he added.

The report noted that bin Salman indicated that his country condemned Israel's actions against Iran from the outset.

"We, nor any other country in our region, have opened our airspace for any action against Iran, and we will not do so. There will also be no operations against Iran from US bases in our countries. We also understand your obligations to respond to the US attack," said bin Salman.

In his call with bin Zayed, Pezeshkian stated that "they can build the region together without foreign interference, in an environment of cooperation, stability, and peace."

Bin Zayed underlined "the importance of ensuring the success of the agreement in a way that benefits all the countries and peoples of the region, reiterating the UAE's consistent stance in support of initiatives that advance peace and regional security."

The Iranian president affirmed that "the enemies' conspiracies cannot harm the friendship between" Iran and Pakistan, during his call with Sharif.

Israel launched airstrikes on several sites in Iran beginning June 13, including military and nuclear facilities, alleging that Tehran was on the verge of producing a nuclear bomb -- a claim vehemently denied by Iran.

While Iran launched retaliatory missile and drone strikes, the US joined the conflict by bombing three Iranian nuclear sites on Sunday.

After 12 days of combat between the two regional arch-foes, US President Donald Trump announced overnight Monday a ceasefire between Israel and Iran to end the conflict.