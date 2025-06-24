IAEA says Iranian nuclear sites show ‘extensive damage’ but rules out regional radiological impact

The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on Tuesday said that Iranian nuclear sites struck by Israeli and US missiles have sustained "extensive damage."

"During these attacks, we have seen extensive damage at several nuclear sites in Iran, including its uranium conversion and enrichment facilities. Our assessment is that there has been some localized radioactive as well as chemical release inside the affected facilities that contained nuclear material-mainly uranium enriched to varying degrees-but there has been no report of increased off-site radiation levels," Rafael Mariano Grossi said in a statement.

He reiterated his longstanding warning about the dangers of targeting nuclear infrastructure.

"As I have repeatedly stated-before and during the conflict-nuclear facilities should never be attacked due to the very real risk of a serious radiological accident," Grossi said.

The strikes are understood to have targeted key Iranian nuclear sites at Fordo and Natanz, with further assessments revealing multiple impact points.

The agency said it remained aware of growing regional concern about the potential consequences of such attacks.

"Based on the data available to us, the IAEA can provide assurances that there has been no radiological impact to the population and the environment in neighboring countries. Crucially in terms of nuclear safety, Iran's research and power reactors were not targeted," Grossi added.

The IAEA reported that the entrance and access roads near the underground Fordo facility were struck in attacks reported early Monday, following US bombing on Sunday.

At Natanz, investigators identified "two impact holes" above the underground halls previously used for uranium enrichment and storage. "Based on its knowledge of what these halls contained, the IAEA assesses that this strike may have caused localized contamination and chemical hazards."